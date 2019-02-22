& cplSiteName &

FCC's Pai, O'Rielly to Join ACA's Summit

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/22/2019
PITTSBURGH -- The American Cable Association is pleased to announce that Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will be a keynote speaker at ACA’s 26th Summit on March 19-21 in Washington, D.C. It’s a return visit for Chairman Pai, who spoke last year at ACA’s 25th anniversary Summit and the prior year.

“So far, under Chairman Pai’s leadership, the FCC has eliminated Title II regulation of broadband Internet access service, facilitated pole attachments, awarded Connect America Fund support via reverse auction, and allocated substantial amounts of spectrum for 5G and unlicensed services. Moreover, he’s modernized media regulations,” said Polka.

Chairman Pai was designated FCC Chairman by President Donald J. Trump in January, 2017. In October, 2017, Chairman Pai won Senate confirmation to a new, five-year term. He had previously served as a Commissioner at the FCC, appointed by then-President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in May 2012.

In a separate announcement:
PITTSBURGH -- Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly (pictured) will address the American Cable Association on March 20 in Washington, D.C., at the group’s 26th Annual Summit, a leading industry event for the nation’s top voice, video and broadband Internet providers. “We are honored to welcome FCC Commissioner O’Rielly to address our 26th Summit. During his tenure, Commissioner O’Rielly has proven to be a skilled policymaker. We look forward to hearing the Commissioner again provide insights on the key issues facing small and midsized providers,” ACA President and CEO Matthew M. Polka said.

Commissioner O’Rielly will be speaking on Wednesday, March 20, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ACA’s Summit theme this year is “WeConnect,” which builds on ACA members’ commitment to their customers and communities. Hundreds of ACA members once again are expected to attend this year’s Summit, which will feature a daylong policy forum followed by a day of meetings at the FCC and on Capitol Hill.

