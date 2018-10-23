& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Telefónica Cries Foul Over Vodafone-Unitymedia Deal in Germany

Paul Rainford
10/23/2018
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sparkle and Amartus air their SD-WAN concept; Nokia boosts Netia's network capacity in Poland; Orange seals satellite-based military deal.

  • Telefónica Deutschland GmbH CEO Markus Haas has called on EU regulators to block Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD)'s proposed acquisition of Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY)'s Unitymedia business in Germany, claiming the €18.4 billion (US$21.8 billion) deal would effectively create a monopoly. As Reuters reports, Haas said that the takeover would mean "the end of competition in the cable market and in the fixed broadband network." His thoughts echo those of Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges, who in May said he would fight Vodafone's efforts to acquire Unitymedia, claiming that it would leave 70% of the German pay-TV market in Vodafone's hands. (See Vodafone Pounces on Liberty Cable Assets in €18.4B Deal and DT CEO to Fight Vodafone-Liberty Deal.)

  • Telecom Italia Sparkle , the Italian incumbent's international services arm, has teamed up with Ireland's Amartus to launch a multivendor SD-WAN service proof-of-concept. The PoC will be put through its paces at the MEF18 show in Los Angeles next week. Its backers hope the PoC will raise the possibility of a cost-effective multivendor SD-WAN service through the use of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Presto and a Docker-based containerized customer premises equipment (CPE) set-up.

  • Poland's Netia is to deploy Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s Unified Cable Access offering in a bid to increase network capacity, initially in the cities of Warsaw and Krakow. According to Nokia, the deployment will create Europe's first fully virtualized distributed access architecture (vDAA) cable network and enable Netia to deliver "enhanced ultra-broadband services" to residential and business customers.

  • Orange Business Services has joined forces with Telespazio France to deliver satellite telecommunications services to the French military. OBS is contributing its land and satellite infrastructures in France and overseas to the deal, while Telespazio brings its defense expertise.

  • In a legal decision that could add a few more gray hairs to the heads of CIOs across Europe and beyond, UK supermarket Morrisons has lost its legal challenge to a High Court ruling that it is liable for a data breach in 2014 that resulted in the personal and bank details of its 100,000 or so employees being uploaded to the Internet. As the BBC reports, a disgruntled internal auditor stole the data and leaked it in a ham-fisted revenge attack on the company, getting eight years in jail for his trouble.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

