Telecom Italia Sparkle , the Italian incumbent's international services arm, has teamed up with Ireland's Amartus to launch a multivendor SD-WAN service proof-of-concept. The PoC will be put through its paces at the MEF18 show in Los Angeles next week. Its backers hope the PoC will raise the possibility of a cost-effective multivendor SD-WAN service through the use of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Presto and a Docker-based containerized customer premises equipment (CPE) set-up.
Poland's Netia is to deploy Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s Unified Cable Access offering in a bid to increase network capacity, initially in the cities of Warsaw and Krakow. According to Nokia, the deployment will create Europe's first fully virtualized distributed access architecture (vDAA) cable network and enable Netia to deliver "enhanced ultra-broadband services" to residential and business customers.
Home in on the opportunities and challenges facing European cable operators. Join Light Reading for the Cable Next-Gen Europe event in London on November 6. And it's free for everyone!
Orange Business Services has joined forces with Telespazio France to deliver satellite telecommunications services to the French military. OBS is contributing its land and satellite infrastructures in France and overseas to the deal, while Telespazio brings its defense expertise.
In a legal decision that could add a few more gray hairs to the heads of CIOs across Europe and beyond, UK supermarket Morrisons has lost its legal challenge to a High Court ruling that it is liable for a data breach in 2014 that resulted in the personal and bank details of its 100,000 or so employees being uploaded to the Internet. As the BBC reports, a disgruntled internal auditor stole the data and leaked it in a ham-fisted revenge attack on the company, getting eight years in jail for his trouble.