Using Energy 2020 Output to Control Cable's Power Needs
5/21/2018
As the SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 program moves toward the halfway mark, the industry is eyeing best practices and training that can help operators capitalize on the program's initial standards work. In this video with Dave Fellows, the CTO of T-Mobile's Layer3 TV, Chair of the SCTE•ISBE Engineering Committee and Chief Scientist of Energy 2020, discusses the importance of operators harnessing new standards and innovation -- including the Energy 2020 Adaptive Power Challenge -- to significantly impact energy use, including reduction of consumption in the outside plant and cooling needs in critical facilities. #APChallenge
