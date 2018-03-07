& cplSiteName &

SCTE Nets 20 Entries for 'Adaptive Power Challenge'

7/10/2018
EXTON, Pa. -- In a powerful indication of how cable is driving new thinking in energy management, a global group of innovators has submitted 20 entries for the Adaptive Power Challenge—a landmark competition created by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), in partnership with Comcast and Liberty Global.

Entrants ranging from individual thought leaders to established companies submitted concepts in three areas: Demand Response; Monitoring and Measurement; and Supply and Control. Winners in two categories—Established Enterprises and Breakthrough Organizations—will collect prizes of $10,000 each and will have the opportunity to test their solutions with the biggest cable system operators in the world. Entries are online at https://www.adaptivepowerchallenge.com/en/solutions-gallery/.

Following evaluation by judges from Comcast, Liberty Global, Cox, Canada’s Rogers and Shaw, and CableLabs, six finalists will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the SCTE•ISBE Standards Energy Management Systems Plenary in Louisville, CO. The finalists will compete by presenting their solutions on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, in Atlanta, with the two winners to be announced onsite.

“Based on the initial phase alone, the Adaptive Power Challenge has been successful in that it has generated new ideas for helping cable operators manage energy use across broadband networks,” said Chris Bastian, Senior Vice President, Engineering and CTO of SCTE•ISBE. “We’re grateful to all of the innovators who devoted their time and resources to creating submissions and look forward to the next phases of the competition in the coming months.”

Produced under the auspices of the SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 program, the Adaptive Power Challenge has been designed to inspire solutions that can lead to breakthrough change in cable network energy management. The Challenge is intended to leverage the Adaptive Power System Interface Specification (APSIS) (ANSI/SCTE 216 2015) and related material that have been created by the SCTE•ISBE Standards Program.

Energy 2020 brings together cable operator and vendor expertise to create alignment on standards and operational practices, to drive design and implementation of equipment, and to create SCTE•ISBE training resources that will enable workforce teams to optimize technology for maximum efficiency. More information on Energy 2020 and the SCTE•ISBE Energy Management Program is available at http://www.scte.org/energy/ or by e-mailing energy@scte.org.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

