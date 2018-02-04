SCTE/ISBE, Cable Operators Launch Energy Competition

EXTON, Pa. -- SCTE•ISBE has teamed with Comcast and Liberty Global to launch the Adaptive Power Challenge, which is intended to spur development of new solutions to manage energy across broadband networks. Entries will be judged by a panel of industry leaders including representatives from Comcast, Liberty Global, Cox, Canada’s Rogers and Shaw, and CableLabs.

The collaborative industry challenge offers winners in two categories – Established Enterprises and Breakthrough Organizations such as labs, universities and startups – the opportunity to test their solutions with the biggest cable system operators in the world. Open to commercial and academic developers, innovators, scientists and technology solution providers, the contest also offers the two winners prizes of $10,000 each for solutions that can lead to breakthrough change in cable network energy management. SCTE•ISBE and the industry are particularly interested in solutions that address access networks and edge facilities, in which 73%-83% of cable operators’ energy consumption occurs.

Produced under the auspices of the SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020® program, the Adaptive Power Challenge focuses on finding solutions in three areas that are integral to the delivery of cable communications services:

• Monitoring & Measurement – Monitoring and measuring energy consumption and ambient conditions correlating quality and health of services with energy;

• Demand Response – The ability to implement “peak shaving” and functionality that results in load shedding; and

• Supply & Control – Using the functionality of adaptive power DOCSIS enabled devices to control consumption profiles and service quality dependent on energy supply.

Applications may be submitted until the deadline of Friday, June 29, 2018. Entries will be evaluated in Q3 2018 by the judges, as well as representatives of SCTE•ISBE and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

