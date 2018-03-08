Report: Consumers Have Saved $3.5B Under STB Energy Pact

Washington, DC – Consumers have saved $3.5 billion, and more than 20 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have been avoided as a result of the voluntary set-top box energy conservation agreement among pay-TV providers, manufacturers and energy efficiency advocates, according to a new report issued today by independent auditor D+R International. The energy saved during the first five years of this award-winning program is enough to power all homes in Los Angeles County with electricity for almost a year.

Signatories of the Voluntary Agreement include all of the major multichannel video service providers representing more than 93 percent of the U.S. multichannel video market (AT&T/DIRECTV, Comcast, Charter, DISH, Verizon, Cox, Cablevision, Frontier and CenturyLink), major manufacturers (ARRIS, Technicolor, and EchoStar Technologies) and energy-efficiency advocates (Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE)).

D+R found that the Voluntary Agreement has reduced national set-top box annual energy consumption by 34 percent since 2012, nearly enough to eliminate the annual generation produced by four typical 500-megawatt coal-run power plants. These energy savings have been achieved even as functionality and features of set-top boxes have increased significantly over this period.

Year-over-year energy savings increased by nearly 50 percent from 2016 to 2017 as the companies successfully completed their commitment to meet an even more rigorous set of energy efficiency levels that became applicable in 2017 under the terms of the agreement developed with the energy efficiency advocates and endorsed by the Department of Energy in 2013. In 2017, 97.5 percent of service providers’ set-top box purchases met these new levels, better than the 90 percent commitment under the Voluntary Agreement. D+R found that savings were also bolstered by the fact that nearly all digital video recorders (DVRs) in the field today were purchased under the Voluntary Agreement’s energy-efficiency standards, and that new DVR models now use an average of 46 percent less energy than the models purchased prior to the Voluntary Agreement.