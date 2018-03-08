& cplSiteName &

Report: Consumers Have Saved $3.5B Under STB Energy Pact

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/9/2018
50%
50%

Washington, DC – Consumers have saved $3.5 billion, and more than 20 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have been avoided as a result of the voluntary set-top box energy conservation agreement among pay-TV providers, manufacturers and energy efficiency advocates, according to a new report issued today by independent auditor D+R International. The energy saved during the first five years of this award-winning program is enough to power all homes in Los Angeles County with electricity for almost a year.

Signatories of the Voluntary Agreement include all of the major multichannel video service providers representing more than 93 percent of the U.S. multichannel video market (AT&T/DIRECTV, Comcast, Charter, DISH, Verizon, Cox, Cablevision, Frontier and CenturyLink), major manufacturers (ARRIS, Technicolor, and EchoStar Technologies) and energy-efficiency advocates (Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE)).

D+R found that the Voluntary Agreement has reduced national set-top box annual energy consumption by 34 percent since 2012, nearly enough to eliminate the annual generation produced by four typical 500-megawatt coal-run power plants. These energy savings have been achieved even as functionality and features of set-top boxes have increased significantly over this period.

Year-over-year energy savings increased by nearly 50 percent from 2016 to 2017 as the companies successfully completed their commitment to meet an even more rigorous set of energy efficiency levels that became applicable in 2017 under the terms of the agreement developed with the energy efficiency advocates and endorsed by the Department of Energy in 2013. In 2017, 97.5 percent of service providers’ set-top box purchases met these new levels, better than the 90 percent commitment under the Voluntary Agreement. D+R found that savings were also bolstered by the fact that nearly all digital video recorders (DVRs) in the field today were purchased under the Voluntary Agreement’s energy-efficiency standards, and that new DVR models now use an average of 46 percent less energy than the models purchased prior to the Voluntary Agreement.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
A 5G Device Timeline for 2018 & Beyond
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/7/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives