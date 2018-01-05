|
Opening the Doors to Adaptive Power Innovation
5/8/2018
Cable operators and the SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 program are going wide to spur new solutions that will allow MSOs to measure and control energy consumption associated with delivery of services using the Adaptive Power Systems Interface Specification (APSIS). In this video, Liberty Global's Sam Khola discusses how the Energy 2020 Adaptive Power Challenge is enabling innovators from all corners of energy management to become engaged with the cable industry. The application deadline for entries for the challenge is Friday, June 29. You can find more at www.adaptivepowerchallenge.com. #APChallenge
