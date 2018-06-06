|
Digital Electricity: A New Power Delivery Paradigm?
6/11/2018
Electricity that's safe to touch? Infrastructures that don't require metallic conduits to deliver power safely? According to Dan Lowe, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of VoltServer, breaking current into 600 pulses per second and checking for safety each time can revolutionize how electricity is sent around buildings, campuses and even entire cities. In this video recorded at the recent SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 plenary, Lowe talks about the potential benefits of "digital electricity" to MSOs in such areas as wired powering, wireless services and business resiliency.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
SlideshowsSlideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon Names Vestberg as New CEO Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/8/2018
Top 11 Business Features in Apple iOS 12 Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/6/2018
GitHub: Microsoft's $7.5B Cloud Super-Weapon Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/7/2018
ZTE Fined Another $1B in Rescue Deal With US Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/7/2018
Facebook Back in Firing Line Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/6/2018
Upcoming Webinars
June 13, 2018
From Scripting to AI, the Journey to Network Automation
June 14, 2018
Road to 5G, Built on Fibre
June 19, 2018
Network Modernization With Source Packet Routing
June 27, 2018
The CIO's Guide to OnGo for Private Enterprise Networks
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Embracing the Intelligent Era With the Intent-Driven Network
By Kevin Hu, for Huawei
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei