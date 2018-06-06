& cplSiteName &
Digital Electricity: A New Power Delivery Paradigm?

6/11/2018
Electricity that's safe to touch? Infrastructures that don't require metallic conduits to deliver power safely? According to Dan Lowe, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of VoltServer, breaking current into 600 pulses per second and checking for safety each time can revolutionize how electricity is sent around buildings, campuses and even entire cities. In this video recorded at the recent SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 plenary, Lowe talks about the potential benefits of "digital electricity" to MSOs in such areas as wired powering, wireless services and business resiliency.
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

