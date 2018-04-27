& cplSiteName &
The Future of DOCSIS: Interview With Mediacom & Incognito Software

4/27/2018
Light Reading's Alan Breznick talks with Mediacom's SVP and CTO JR Walden, and Incognito CTO Pete Koat, about what's driving demand for gigabit services, what's next beyond DOCSIS 3.1 and the future of next-generation multi-access architectures.
