Telenet Taps Vector for DOCSIS 3.1 Upgrade

MECHELEN, Belgium -- Telenet is upgrading its Hybrid Fiber-Coax (HFC) network with VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES' optical nodes (BOOSTRAL). This Belgian operator is ready to move towards the highest broadband speeds, which will allow it to provide a diverse mix of services. The optical nodes delivered by VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES are compliant with the DOCSIS 3.1 specification. Relative to the previous version, DOCSIS 3.1 enables up to a 50% increase in capacity and speed: downstream bandwidths up to 10 Gbit /s and upstream throughput up to 1–2 Gbit /s.

"Transforming towards the highest broadband speeds and providing improved end-user service is a key strategic assumption for Telenet. We follow our customers in their evolution along convergence and connectivity to deliver gigabit services anywhere and anytime", explained Bart Acke, Director Access & Capacity, Telenet. "To meet the increasing demand for capacity, we need a reliable business partner with an individual approach. The implementation of VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES' 1.2 GHz solutions will bring significant value to our network upgrade in terms of quality and maintenance. We hope to continue to roll out new services with the help of VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES in the near future".

The project is supported by Belgian technology partner SEE Telecom, which has vast experience in the RF and optical business. Cooperation between both vendors has resulted in delivering a quick response to the current challenges that Telenet faces.

