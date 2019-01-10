& cplSiteName &

Telenet Picks Teleste for HFC Upgrade Tech

1/7/2019
TURKU, Finland -- Teleste Corporation announced today that it has reached an agreement with Telenet for supplying optical network products as part of an upgrade project to install 1,2GHz capable equipment in the optical section of the access network. Under the agreement Teleste will supply optical transmitters from its HDO product range and optical nodes from its AC product range. The equipment will enable delivery of new broadband services according to the DOCSIS 3.1 standard.

The Contract has a substantial value and investments will happen over a period of three years. The agreement is an extension to a previous framework agreement with Telenet.

Teleste Corp.
Telenet

