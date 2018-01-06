SK Broadband Claims Broadband Speed Record

SEOUL -- SKBroadband, a leading cable operator in Korea (CEO: Lee Hyunghee) announced that it has succeeded in implementing DOCSIS 3.1 broadband technology to enhance its cable infrastructure to offer high-quality video, high-speed data and OTT services.

DOCSIS 3.1 is the next-generation hybrid fiber coax (HFC) standard that improves frequency efficiency and greatly increases cable network capacity to support demand for more Internet video and the growth of connected devices.

SKBroadband successfully rolled out the world’s first DOCSIS 3.1 downstream and upstream pilot service in the Anyang area in Gyeonggi Province and the Gwangju area in Jeollanam Province in November 2017. Using the Cisco cBR-8 converged broadband router, SKBroadband hit a record speed of 4 Gigabits per second (Gbps) in downstream and 1Gbps in upstream.

The company expects to roll out a large-scale service deployment in the second half of 2018.

SK Broadband