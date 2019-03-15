Podcast: The 10G Hype Freezes Over at CNG2019

Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser, Alan Breznick and Jeff Baumgartner join Phil Harvey for a round of drinks and a chat after the opening day of CNG2019 in Denver. The "bomb cyclone" did its worst, but it couldn't stop us from debating 10G vs. 5G and, also, how the cable providers are now talking about including and integrating Internet streaming services, like Netflix, instead of competing with them. Later in the podcast, Phil poses the question: "Would you ever buy your Internet video or pay-TV services from Exxon or Walmart?" It's not as silly a question as you might think. In non-conference topics, we debate what kinds of desserts and sweets really need to be served after lunch during a business conference.