NOS Teams With Tata Elxsi on RDK-B DOCSIS 3.1 Router

AMSTERDAM and BANGALORE, India -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, assisted NOS in developing their first-ever RDK-based DOCSIS 3.1 router. As a strategic system integration partner, Tata Elxsi built and implemented a robust software solution to ensure greater manageability of the router and a faster rollout of new services.

There is a growing demand for engaging consumer experiences along with the faster rollout of new features by operators. Operators are challenged with engaging and retaining customers, launching new features and monetization services, while reducing dependencies for any upgrade or maintenance. RDK gives operators control on the technology they deploy and allow them to roll out innovations to the field rapidly. Tata Elxsi helped NOS build a scalable platform that will enable direct control and manageability over routers. Tata Elxsi also implemented a continuous integration pipeline that will enable the implementation and rollout of new services, ensuring quality and a faster time-to-market.

Tata Elxsi

