& cplSiteName &

NOS Teams With Tata Elxsi on RDK-B DOCSIS 3.1 Router

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/16/2019
50%
50%

AMSTERDAM and BANGALORE, India -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, assisted NOS in developing their first-ever RDK-based DOCSIS 3.1 router. As a strategic system integration partner, Tata Elxsi built and implemented a robust software solution to ensure greater manageability of the router and a faster rollout of new services.

There is a growing demand for engaging consumer experiences along with the faster rollout of new features by operators. Operators are challenged with engaging and retaining customers, launching new features and monetization services, while reducing dependencies for any upgrade or maintenance. RDK gives operators control on the technology they deploy and allow them to roll out innovations to the field rapidly. Tata Elxsi helped NOS build a scalable platform that will enable direct control and manageability over routers. Tata Elxsi also implemented a continuous integration pipeline that will enable the implementation and rollout of new services, ensuring quality and a faster time-to-market.

Tata Elxsi

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Innovations in Home Media Terminals for the Upcoming 5G Era
By Tang Wei, Vice President, ZTE Corporation
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows