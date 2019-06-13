Dev Systemtechnik Touts DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY Interop

FRIEDBERG, GERMANY -- DEV Systemtechnik supported by its partner Sumavision successfully tested the leading edge DOCSIS 3.1 Remote-MACPHY system DEV 6871 with a wide range of DOCSIS 3.1 modems in an interoperability test session hosted by EXCENTIS in Gent, Belgium. R-MACPHY / R-CCAP systems benefit from the fact, that the systems not only support PHY features but also provide full CMTS / Edge-QAM functionality in a single remote node avoiding exchange of critical control and timing traffic among three different units in the signal chain in conventional CMTS – R-PHY topologies.

As a result, DEV could confirm gigabit traffic within very short set up times with all modem vendors independent from modem vendor’s chipset platform.

In the professional environment arranged by EXCENTIS DEV could confirm key DOCSIS 3.1 features such as:

different MDD controlled US/DS frequency splits

general connectivity (ranging, probing) and interoperability with all present modem type

different modulation profiles

different OFDM settings (FFT, cyclic prefix, windowing)

mixed US/DS channel scenarios (SC-QAM, OFDM, OFDMA) as well as

gigabit speed load traffic

