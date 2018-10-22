& cplSiteName &

CableLabs: DOCSIS Has Lots of Gas Left in the Tank

Jeff Baumgartner
10/22/2018
50%
50%

ATLANTA -- SCTE Cable-Tec Expo -- Though PON upgrades have been a hot topic within cable engineering circles, the industry's widely deployed HFC and DOCSIS networks have plenty of legs left, according to some top engineers in the field.

"Coax does have a lot of life," Doug Jones, principal engineer at CableLabs , said here Monday during a pre-show session focused on the emerging Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). "The DOCSIS technology is not out of gas in any way, shape or form."

On that point, DOCSIS 3.1 gets HFC to 10 Gbit/s down and 1 Gbit/s up on plant built out to 1GHz. Full Duplex DOCSIS, the next step, is targeting symmetrical 10Gbit/s capacity. Jones hinted that the industry is also looking at HFC networks that will deliver services in spectrum well above the 1GHz neighborhood.

But DAA and Full Duplex DOCSIS will be working together. DAA, an architecture that will see elements of the PHY layer and possibly the MAC layer pushed out to the node, will be key to cable's ability to get gigabit capacities deployed everywhere economically and at scale, Jon Schnoor, lead engineer for CableLabs's wired technology team, said. (See Cable DAA Debuts Worldwide and CableLabs Pushes Full Duplex Forward.)

Cable's on its way. Citing some internal data, Schnoor said about 56% of US cable homes have access to 1-Gig services, up from just 4% about 18 months ago. (See Comcast Wraps Up DOCSIS 3.1 Rollout and Charter Nears Gigabit Finish Line.)

To get to 100% using the new architecture, CableLabs and its members have a Distributed CCAP Architecture (DCA) project well underway. The general idea is to take the traditional centralized CCAP design and "blowing that up," Schnoor said, noting that the move to a more distributed model will reduce cable's requirements for space, power and cooling.

Remote PHY is the first (and easiest) step of that process. "We had to start somewhere, and remote PHY was really it," Schnoor said.

He said the CableLabs Remote PHY specs are almost complete, with interops underway with about two dozen companies.

Eight specs for Remote PHY have been issued, with more quarterly interops slated. The aim is to get it all stable enough so vendors can start to get their Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) ready for qualification testing.

Though some MSOs are testing Remote PHY today, 2019 is when they will "ramp up" deployments, Schnoor predicted.

Work underway for the Flexible Mac Architecture (FMA)
As for next steps for DCA, CableLabs is focused on the Flexible Mac Architecture (FMA), a new name for what used to be called Remote MACPHY, and the virtualization of the access network.

With respect to virtualization, the industry is looking to define the standards and open interfaces for that abstraction layer -- a single layer based on the YANG data modeling language, according to Mike Emmendorfer, VP of systems engineering and architecture at Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) and the co-chair of the FMA working group.

Among the components under consideration is a policy controller for the OSS and orchestration systems, he said, noting that the interfaces will be made to link together cable's legacy systems and the new virtualized components.

"We are defining the next-generation access network of the future, , which is the disaggregation of the CCAP," Emmendorfer said.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
Dealer Agent Cloud – Empower Your Dealer & Agent to Excel
By Natalie Dorothy Scopelitis, Director of Digital Transformation, Huawei Software
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics