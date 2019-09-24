CommScope Tees Up New Cable Network Tech

HICKORY, N.C. -- Continuing its leadership in next-generation network technologies, CommScope today announced three new breakthroughs that dramatically improve network scale, speed and latency. The advances – in architecture design, interface speed, and edge performance – create unprecedented choice and control for broadband network operators. All will become elements of the company's Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and 10G portfolios. CommScope will discuss and demonstrate the new technologies at the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo beginning September 30th in New Orleans.

The company separately announced significant progress with European and U.S. service providers delivering the earliest benefits of 10G innovations and at varying stages of network transformations.

Raising the Performance Bar from Core to Edge

CommScope will detail technology breakthroughs next week that improve performance at the core, throughout the access layer, and at the edge:

DAA Aggregator – This massively scalable new architecture extends fiber deeper into the network, lowers total cost of ownership, and requires relatively minor changes to existing fiber deep networks. The change significantly increases the number of homes passed per RPD serving group – from 20 to 40 to between 150 to 300 – enabling deeper reach into neighborhoods and a simplified path to network upgrades.

Extended Soft FDD – This new combination of software-only Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) – pushes network interface speeds beyond 1.2 GHz and is already being hailed as a preliminary flavor of DOCSIS 4.0. The advance comes just four months after the company first demonstrated soft FDD.

Revolutionary new DOCSIS timing protocol – Precise timing distribution over the DOCSIS network is now possible. Such precision is imperative for time-critical processing and applications, where a fraction of a second means the difference between success and failure. Current and future applications include mobile backhaul, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicle control.

