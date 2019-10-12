|
Comcast's X1 Platform Means Business
12/10/2019
Comcast Business's Christian Nascimento details how this fast-growing unit of the company has adapted Comcast's cloud-based video platform to service the commercial market, including restaurants, hotels and other hospitality venues.
Related Stories
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
White Paper: Modernize Cable Access with a Converged Interconnect Network White Paper: Improve performance with Cloud-Native DevOps Savings Assessment Tool: Calculate the Benefits of Virtualizing your Headend White Paper: Go Cloud Native to Virtualize Your Cable Access Webinar: Next Gen Cable: Business Services and 5G xHaul Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
December 10, 2019
Using Big Data Analytics for Better Network Insights in the Cloud Era
December 11, 2019
Identifying the Top 5G Use Cases for Business Success & Social Value
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
December 17, 2019
Network Slicing and New Business Model in 5G Era
December 17, 2019
IoT Evolution in a 5G World: Architectures & Security Strategies
December 18, 2019
Huawei’s View: State-of-the-Art in 5G RAN Equipment
January 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Future-Proofing with Fiber
February 20, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
July 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
December 10, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Reimagine the Mobile Network
By Cisco
5G Brings Smart Stadium Live Broadcasting to Life
By Lu Wei, ZTE
The 6GHz Opportunity: WRC-19 Agreed to Study the Frequency Band of 6425-7125 MHz for IMT
By Lu Yi, Senior editor, C114
All Partner Perspectives
Improving Network Automation & Security With Artificial Intelligence
By Rajesh Gadiyar, Intel