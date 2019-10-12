& cplSiteName &
Comcast's X1 Platform Means Business

12/10/2019
Comcast Business's Christian Nascimento details how this fast-growing unit of the company has adapted Comcast's cloud-based video platform to service the commercial market, including restaurants, hotels and other hospitality venues.
