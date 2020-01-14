& cplSiteName &

Comcast Names Investor Relations SVP

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/9/2020

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation announced today that Marci Ryvicker will join the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, in mid-January. She will report to Mike Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation.

Prior to joining Comcast, Ms. Ryvicker was a Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research. Previously, she spent 16 years leading the Media research practice as a Managing Director and Senior Equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities with a specific focus on diversified entertainment, broadcast, cable, and satellite. During her tenure at Wells Fargo, she was ranked as the top research analyst in its internal client and sales polls 2012-2018. She has also been recognized as a top analyst by Institutional Investor magazine. Ms. Ryvicker began her career as a certified public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC. She earned a BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Ryvicker succeeds Jason Armstrong, who was recently promoted to Group Chief Financial Officer at Sky, effective February 1, 2020.

Comcast

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows