Comcast Names Investor Relations SVP

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation announced today that Marci Ryvicker will join the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, in mid-January. She will report to Mike Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation.

Prior to joining Comcast, Ms. Ryvicker was a Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research. Previously, she spent 16 years leading the Media research practice as a Managing Director and Senior Equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities with a specific focus on diversified entertainment, broadcast, cable, and satellite. During her tenure at Wells Fargo, she was ranked as the top research analyst in its internal client and sales polls 2012-2018. She has also been recognized as a top analyst by Institutional Investor magazine. Ms. Ryvicker began her career as a certified public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC. She earned a BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Ryvicker succeeds Jason Armstrong, who was recently promoted to Group Chief Financial Officer at Sky, effective February 1, 2020.

