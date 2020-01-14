Comcast Drops WiFi 6 Into New DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway

PHILADELPHIA -- Today Comcast announced that its next-generation xFi Advanced Gateway, it’s first device capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds, will begin rolling out to customers in the coming months. Comcast, the nation’s largest gigabit speed provider, now becomes one of the first U.S. Internet Service Providers to offer a WiFi 6 Certified gateway delivering faster speeds, ultimate capacity, lower latency and best-in-class WiFi coverage throughout the home.

Xfinity Internet power users are connecting on average 50 devices in the home per month and, globally, an additional 100 million smart home devices are expected to be added to home networks by 2023 (Strategy Analytics). The xFi Advanced Gateway is designed for high-performance users to handle more capacity for even more smart home devices coming online today and in the future. This gateway delivers exceptionally lower latency for an unrivaled cloud and online gaming, 4K video streaming, and VR and AR experiences, as these applications increasingly become mainstream.

The gateway also provides unprecedented WiFi signal range, blanketing the vast majority of most homes with ultra-fast speeds. Combined with xFi pods, customers can create their own personalized mesh WiFi networks throughout their home.

Not only is the xFi Advanced Gateway one of the best performing gateways on the market, but it also comes with xFi – a simple, digital dashboard for Xfinity customers to control their home WiFi network. In addition to parental control features like pausing WiFi and screen time scheduling, xFi provides content filters that ensure younger children can only access age-appropriate content. xFi now also comes with xFi Advanced Security, that protects all the devices connected to a customers’ home network from malware and other security threats. xFi can be accessed via the mobile app (iOS and Android), website, or on the TV, on X1 and Flex, with the Xfinity Voice Remote. The feature is available at no extra cost to the more than 18 million Xfinity Internet customers who lease a compatible xFi gateway.

The new xFi Advanced Gateway will be available in the coming months to customers that subscribe to Xfinity Internet speed tiers of 300 Mbps or faster.

This next generation device is packed with:

Four simultaneous dual-band antennas that support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, allowing gigabits of data to move with ease.

A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port to support wired speeds greater than 1Gbps.

Bluetooth LE and Zigbee radios capable of connecting to virtually any IoT device.

Switchable mid-split support between 42MHz and 85MHz to allow greater upstream throughput.

The Gateway has the ability to deliver multiple streaming services simultaneously over WiFi throughout the home.

The xFi Advanced Gateway has the same sleek design as the original, but comes in white to easily blend in to most homes.

