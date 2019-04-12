Comcast Brings American Sign Language Support to Internet Essentials Program

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast and Connect Direct, a subsidiary of Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), today launched customer service support via American Sign Language (ASL) for Internet Essentials, Xfinity Internet, and general Xfinity billing questions, called ASL Now. With the combined expertise of both companies, Internet Essentials and Xfinity customers can now connect with customer service agents in their native language, ASL – the fourth most-used language in the United States. This is a first for the cable industry and it helps to further address the digital divide for Americans with disabilities by ensuring that members of the deaf community can get connected to the Internet at home without barriers.

The announcement was made at a digital inclusion rally at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf (PSD) to celebrate Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which is the nation's largest, most comprehensive, and most successful Internet adoption program for low-income households. The launch of ASL Comcast customer support is a continuation of Comcast's commitment to the disability community. It follows on the heels of the largest expansion in the history of the Internet Essentials program, announced earlier this year, to include all qualified low-income households, including people with disabilities.

According to Pew Research Center, the need to address the digital divide for people with disabilities is clear. The study found that 23 percent of people with disabilities say they never go online, and 57 percent say they do not even have a home broadband subscription.

In line with Comcast's commitment to make products, services, and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience including people with disabilities, Comcast also announced today that it created an internetessentials.com/accessibility landing page, with direct links to the new ASL Now chat function, the ability to order collateral materials in Braille and large print, and an accessibility-specific FAQ.

Additionally, the Learning Center on the Internet Essentials website now includes nearly 50 videos with closed captioning. Topics include: online safety and security, basic uses of the Internet, and how to get various things done online. Internet safety and digital literacy videos with closed captions for the deaf. The website is also operable with assistive technologies, such as screen reader software, for the blind or visually impaired. Earlier this year, Comcast announced a partnership with the American Association of People with Disabilities and, working together, the two organizations will continue to add even more digital literacy training content to the Learning Portal that will be specifically designed for people with disabilities.

