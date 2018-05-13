Cogeco Makes Management Changes at Cogeco Inc. & Cogeco Communications

MONTRÉAL -- The Boards of Directors of Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) (collectively “Cogeco” or the “Company”) are pleased to announce that they have accepted Louis Audet’s recommendation to appoint Philippe Jetté to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of both public companies effective September 1st, 2018.

Philippe Jetté, an electrical engineer by training, has had a distinguished career with two large Canadian communications enterprises and has led his own consultancy firm before joining Cogeco as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Strategy Officer in 2011, where he garnered a deep understanding of all the facets of Cogeco’s businesses. In 2015, Philippe Jetté agreed to take on the responsibility of President of Cogeco Peer 1 where he successfully stabilized the business, preparing it for future growth in a very challenging environment. Philippe Jetté has strong experience in the commercialization of communications services. Under his unifying leadership style, he conveys his vision and passion for the Company and fully endorses Cogeco’s values. An announcement regarding his replacement as President of Cogeco Peer 1 will be made in the coming weeks.

Jan Peeters, currently Chairman of the Board of both companies, will become Lead Director, effective September 1st, 2018. Jan Peeters’ contribution over the last 20 years has been exceptional. Louis Audet, currently President and Chief Executive Officer of both companies for the last 25 years, will become Executive Chairman of the Board of both companies, effective September 1st, 2018. Under Louis Audet’s leadership, Cogeco has grown to become a leading Canadian communications company with revenues of over $2.3 billion annually.

