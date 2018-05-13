& cplSiteName &

Cogeco Makes Management Changes at Cogeco Inc. & Cogeco Communications

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/15/2018
50%
50%

MONTRÉAL -- The Boards of Directors of Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) (collectively “Cogeco” or the “Company”) are pleased to announce that they have accepted Louis Audet’s recommendation to appoint Philippe Jetté to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of both public companies effective September 1st, 2018.

Philippe Jetté, an electrical engineer by training, has had a distinguished career with two large Canadian communications enterprises and has led his own consultancy firm before joining Cogeco as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Strategy Officer in 2011, where he garnered a deep understanding of all the facets of Cogeco’s businesses. In 2015, Philippe Jetté agreed to take on the responsibility of President of Cogeco Peer 1 where he successfully stabilized the business, preparing it for future growth in a very challenging environment. Philippe Jetté has strong experience in the commercialization of communications services. Under his unifying leadership style, he conveys his vision and passion for the Company and fully endorses Cogeco’s values. An announcement regarding his replacement as President of Cogeco Peer 1 will be made in the coming weeks.

Jan Peeters, currently Chairman of the Board of both companies, will become Lead Director, effective September 1st, 2018. Jan Peeters’ contribution over the last 20 years has been exceptional. Louis Audet, currently President and Chief Executive Officer of both companies for the last 25 years, will become Executive Chairman of the Board of both companies, effective September 1st, 2018. Under Louis Audet’s leadership, Cogeco has grown to become a leading Canadian communications company with revenues of over $2.3 billion annually.

Cogeco Communications (Toronto: CCA)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
Eurobites: Western Europe Falls Out of Love With Smartphones
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/10/2018
AT&T CEO Apologizes for Cohen Kerfuffle
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/11/2018
Trump Tweets on ZTE… & Gives the Chinese Vendor a Lifeline!
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 5/13/2018
Microsoft & IBM Partner With Red Hat: Why You Should Care
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 5/11/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now How Do I Order More Treats... Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives