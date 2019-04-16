CNN's Don Lemon to Emcee Cable Hall of Fame

DENVER -- The Cable Center announced that Don Lemon, anchor of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, will emcee the 22nd annual Cable Hall of Fame. The Cable Center will host the Cable Hall of Fame celebration Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Lemon has reported and anchored on-the-scene for CNN from many breaking news stories, including the Las Vegas shooting (2017), the Orlando shooting at Pulse Nightclub (2016), Charleston church shooting (2015), death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO (2014), the George Zimmerman trial (2013), the Boston marathon bombing (2013), the Philadelphia building collapse (2013),the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (2012), the Colorado Theater Shooting (2012), the death of Whitney Houston, the Inaugural of the 44th President in Washington, D.C., the death of Michael Jackson (2009), Hurricane Gustav in Louisiana (2008) and the Minneapolis bridge collapse (2007).

“We are thrilled to welcome Don as this year’s Cable Hall of Fame master of ceremonies,” said Jana L. Henthorn, president and chief executive officer, The Cable Center. “The Cable Hall of Fame is only a couple of weeks away, and we can’t wait to welcome all of our industry friends and associates as we gather to salute our honorees.”

The Cable Hall of Fame celebration will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and the induction ceremony honoring: Leslie Ellis, president, Ellis Edits, Inc.; Phil Kent, former chairman and CEO, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.; Kyle McSlarrow, SVP, customer experience, Comcast; Steve Miron, CEO, Advance/Newhouse; MTV, founding creators – Mark Booth, Tom Freston, Judy McGrath, Bob Pittman, Fred Seibert, and John Sykes; and Susan Swain and Rob Kennedy, president and co-CEOs, C-SPAN. The Bresnan Ethics in Business Award will also be presented posthumously to James O. Robbins. A festive after-party concludes the evening’s activities.

