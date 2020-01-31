Charter Q4 Revenues Climb 4.7%, to $11.8B

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Key highlights:



Fourth quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased by 268,000, compared to 248,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter total residential and SMB Internet customers increased by 339,000, compared to 329,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, total residential and SMB customer relationships grew by 1.1 million, or 4.0% to 29.2 million, and total residential and SMB Internet customers grew by 1.4 million, or 5.6% to 26.7 million.

Charter added 288,000 Spectrum Mobile lines in the fourth quarter and as of December 31, 2019, Charter served a total of 1.1 million mobile lines, with 948,000 mobile lines added in 2019.

Fourth quarter revenue of $11.8 billion grew by 4.7% year-over-year, driven by residential revenue growth of 5.7%, mobile revenue growth of $147 million and SMB revenue growth of 6.3%.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 billion grew by 8.8% year-over-year, while fourth quarter cable Adjusted EBITDA1 of $4.7 billion grew by 8.9% year-over-year.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue of $45.8 billion increased by 4.9% year-over-year. Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA totaled $16.9 billion, 5.0% higher than in 2018, while cable Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 billion grew by 6.6% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $714 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $296 million during the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.7 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in 2018.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.3 billion and included $151 million of mobile-related capital expenditures. For the year ended December 31, 2019, capital expenditures totaled $7.2 billion, down from $9.1 billion in 2018, and included $432 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.

For the year 2019, consolidated free cash flow1 totaled $4.6 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2018. Cable free cash flow1 totaled $5.8 billion for the full year 2019, versus $2.8 billion in 2018.

During the fourth quarter, Charter purchased approximately 5.6 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $2.6 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Charter purchased 19.0 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $7.6 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 240,000, while fourth quarter 2018 residential customer relationships grew by 207,000. As of December 31, 2019, Charter had 27.3 million residential customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 1.0 million, or 3.8%.

Charter added 313,000 residential Internet customers in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus fourth quarter 2018 residential Internet customer net additions of 289,000. As of December 31, 2019, Charter had 24.9 million residential Internet customers, with 85% subscribing to tiers that provided 100 Mbps or more of speed. Over the course of 2019, Charter doubled minimum Internet speeds in a number of markets at no additional cost to new and existing Spectrum Internet customers. Currently, 200 Mbps is the slowest speed offered to new Internet customers in approximately 60% of Charter's footprint, with 100 Mbps the slowest speed offered in the remaining 40% of its footprint.

Residential video customers decreased by 105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, while fourth quarter 2018 residential video customers decreased by 36,000. As of December 31, 2019, Charter had 15.6 million residential video customers.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, residential wireline voice customers declined by 152,000, while fourth quarter 2018 voice customers declined by 83,000. As of December 31, 2019, Charter had 9.4 million residential wireline voice customers.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Charter added 288,000 mobile lines, and as of December 31, 2019, Charter served a total of 1.1 million mobile lines. Spectrum Mobile is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers and runs on America's most awarded LTE network combined with Spectrum WiFi. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose one of two simple ways to pay for data, "Unlimited" for $45 a month (per line), or "By the Gig" at $14/GB, in both cases including applicable fees and taxes.

