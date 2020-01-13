Charter Launches 'Spectrum Total Connect'

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) announces the launch of Spectrum Total Connect, a new high-speed internet offering for large national businesses from Spectrum Business National Accounts. Spectrum Total Connect enables businesses with multiple locations nationally to connect to Spectrum's advanced broadband network, even in areas outside of Spectrum's traditional 41-state footprint.

"Spectrum Total Connect supports the unique demands of business clients with locations in multiple states, saving them time and money by providing fast, reliable services to all their U.S. locations through a single provider," said Keith Dardis, Senior Vice President, Residential & SMB Direct Sales. "By leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and our network agreements with other leading providers, we are able to offer Spectrum Total Connect customers all the benefits of our fiber-rich network, and end-to-end service delivery capabilities, on a national scale."

Spectrum Total Connect provides:

Custom internet solutions designed for each business, including streamlined billing, dedicated 24/7 national support and project management – all from one provider;

A variety of internet plans, including Spectrum Business Internet Gig, with speeds up to 940 Mbps;

Online management tools to help businesses monitor orders, support requests, build-outs and more.

