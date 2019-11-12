Charter Connects With Plume's OpenSync

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that it has adopted OpenSync, the world's fastest-growing open-source initiative enabling the curation, delivery and support of services, and management of devices throughout the smart home. Enhanced by Charter, OpenSync powers Spectrum's Advanced In-Home WiFi service.

OpenSync is a highly versatile cloud technology that is portable across various leading router operating systems. OpenSync enables third-party smart home services to be rapidly and broadly deployed across consumer premise equipment from multiple vendors through a common software framework. Charter is porting OpenSync to its latest WiFi router platforms and is committed to continuous enhancement of the software to rapidly deploy and support leading third party applications – including whole home WiFi, intelligent AI driven security and advanced parental, guest controls and more – to provide a state-of-the-art service and enhanced customer experience.

"Advanced In-Home WiFi provides Spectrum Internet and WiFi customers with the ability to optimize their home networks, offering both detailed insights and providing greater control of their connected devices to deliver an unmatched home WiFi experience," said Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Integrating our core advanced technology and leading WiFi router with the OpenSync cloud platform and software stack allows us to nimbly deliver best-of-breed features and services. Approximately 300 million devices are connected to our vast network, and we take seriously our responsibility to deliver fast, reliable service, while protecting and securing our customers' online private information."

Spectrum recently launched Advanced In-Home WiFi in Austin, TX providing new Spectrum Internet with WiFi customers' greater control and visibility into their home WiFi networks, including the ability to see all connected devices and to pause internet access to any single device. Customers also benefit from a single SSID for both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, seamless steering between those bands to ensure optimal connectivity, and remote telemetry providing Charter service representatives heightened ability to identify and resolve issues to provide superior customer support. Additional features are expected to launch in the coming months including parental controls and additional functionality to provide greater security of in-home networks.

Advanced In-Home WiFi features are accessible through the My Spectrum App, the top-rated wireline support app in the country. Spectrum will launch Advanced In-Home WiFi in a number of additional markets this year, with broader roll-out planned in 2020.

