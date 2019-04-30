Charter Adds 428K Internet Subs, 176K Mobile Lines, Sheds 145K Video Subs in Q1

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Key highlights:
First quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased 351,000, compared to 264,000 during the first quarter of 2018. As of March 31, 2019, Charter had 28.5 million total customer relationships and 53.5 million total PSUs.
During the first quarter, Charter generated residential and SMB Internet net additions of 428,000, video net losses of 145,000 and wireline voice net losses of 99,000.
Charter added 176,000 mobile lines in the first quarter, compared to 113,000 mobile line net additions in the fourth quarter of 2018. As of March 31, 2019, Charter served a total of 310,000 mobile lines.
First quarter revenues of $11.2 billion grew 5.1%, as compared to the prior year period, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.2%, commercial revenue growth of 4.3% and mobile revenue of $140 million.
First quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $4.1 billion grew 4.2% year-over-year, while first quarter cable Adjusted EBITDA1 of $4.2 billion grew 7.0% year-over-year.
First quarter capital expenditures totaled $1.7 billion compared to $2.2 billion during the first quarter of 2018. First quarter capital expenditures included $88 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.