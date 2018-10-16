Where Cable's Going With Cloud?

After years of focusing mainly on new HFC access technologies, cable's greatest technical minds are seriously reaching for the cloud these days.

With software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) finally gaining traction in the industry, cable engineers are pursuing innovative ways to meet mounting bandwidth demands, boost service delivery and performance, slash operating costs and bring new products, services and features to market faster than ever.

In fact, after getting off to a slower start than their telco counterparts, cable companies are now moving quickly to stake out their own turf in the virtualization space, even leading the way in such areas as the virtualization of access networks. Spurred by CableLabs ' identification of three critical components of next-gen cable networks -- service orchestrator, NFV orchestrator and master SDN controller -- cable technologists have been developing the interfaces, standards and architectural framework to make cable virtual network functions (VNFs) a reality. In particular, they have been working on open source application development stacks for Kubernetes and OpenStack that are vendor-agnostic. (See Why Cable Is Getting Real About NFV & SDN and Cable Shifts Up a Gear on Cloud, Virtualization.)

Speaking at SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague earlier this week, Faiz Alam, senior architect of access strategy at Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY), talked through the various elements and detailed the many specifications and interfaces that are relevant to the multiple interconnects and relationships. "It doesn't matter if an operator is building [its network cloud infrastructure] with vendors, with open source or in-house, it needs to build it around a framework," Alam said. "Everything should be able to fit into it."

But while cable operators are increasingly investing in software and starting to virtualize such key network functions and devices as firewalls, routers, set-top boxes and even CMTS chassis, they know that introducing virtual functions and adding IT capabilities to their existing network architectures are no simple tasks. They also recognize that they still have a long way to go before they can deploy fully cloud-based platforms.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading