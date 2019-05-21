Vodafone Germany Picks GiaX for Gigabit Rollout

ERLANGEN, GERMANY -- GiaX, a German-technology startup bringing Innovation to coaxial networks, is proudly announcing a major customer win with Vodafone Germany. Vodafone Germany will be using the HelEOS solution for the deployment of its innovative GIGA HFC Cable Infrastructure solution, allowing Vodafone to increase the speed and efficiency of delivering its 1 Gbit/s services to their 12.6 million residential customers.

At GiaX we have developed the HelEOS solution to help Cable operators execute on the promise of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) without the massive investments in extending the fiber network. How? By re-energizing the existing coax network, using it as a 10G Ethernet distribution network for DAA, preventing time and money spend digging fiber to re-segment service groups, providing a virtual node split solution that allows you to push the DAA remote device deeper into the network without the associated cost of digging fiber.

The BK German specific version of the GiaX HelEOS solution is being brought to market in partnership with WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG.

"Thanks to the technical solution from WISI and GiaX, we will be able to provide our customers with an upgrade of our high-performance cable network to gigabit speeds by 2021 in a very cost-effective and timely manner. What was important for our decision for WISI was that in addition to the cost savings provided by the upgrade, we could continue to use the existing infrastructure of the BK network" said Dr. Thomas Kuehne, Head of Network Engineering Fixed Access Network Vodafone Germany in a German press release from WISI communications on the 21st of May.

GiaX