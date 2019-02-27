Vecima, Rincon Form Remote-PHY Partnership

Vecima Networks Inc. and Rincon have formalized a partnership that will combine Vecima’s leading edge Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and Video products, with Rincon’s professional services, global reach and optical expertise. The partnership provides operators the most innovative and affordable remote PHY platform on the market, by enabling more cost-effective and robust distributed access architectures.

Rincon's range of optical solutions drive down maintenance, warranty and other operating expenses. When coupled with Vecima's flexible remote PHY and MAC-PHY technology, operators are able to use a single source for all traditional & forward-looking data requirements.

Vecima

Rincon Technology.com