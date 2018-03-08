UpRamp Announces New Startup Cohort

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- UpRamp, the startup platform connecting radical entrepreneurs to the video-broadband-wireless industry, has launched the 2018 cohort for the Fiterator program. Fiterator was designed for later-stage startups that have funding and products and are ready to scale their technology with enterprises powering global connectivity.

The third Fiterator Program will kick off this year at the CableLabs Summer Conference in Keystone, Colorado. CableLabs creates global impact through 60 member companies around the world, building secure networks and technologies that have become the bedrock for the entire industry. The Fiterator cohort will be introduced to key leaders in the industry and will begin the relationship with mentors and potential customers.

“We selected this year’s Fiterator cohort from a pool of hundreds of startups,” said Scott Brown, executive director, UpRamp. “Our selection process is rigorous given that unlike most accelerators that end with a demo day, we are all about getting our startups deals. We give them a backstage pass to the most powerful network in the world and tirelessly work to get them major customer traction. That means we have to pick companies that have mature funding, products in market, and have compelling technology that can help transform various aspects of the industry. The Fiterator program prides itself on making meaningful connections that benefit both the startups and our CableLabs members.”

This year’s cohort consists of three startups, each addressing crucial areas in the global cable-broadband-wireless-industry:

● Averon is a revolutionary mobile security platform that solves the problem of user identity across the entire digital world. With their patented Direct Autonomous Authentication™ (DAATM), automatic and instant authentication securely takes users through online verifications and checkouts with zero user effort and without needing to disclose any personally identifiable information. This technology makes it safe to store information without fear of identity theft or malicious attacks.

● Blitzz is an AI-powered mobile platform enabling collaborative real time video, chat, and AR that is revolutionizing how field technicians help their customers. Blitzz allows customers to video chat with technicians and other experts to reduce resolution time for on-site service calls. All of this rolls up into a predictive platform for future needs, providing cost savings, efficiency, and less frustration for everyone.

● Mutable is a Public Edge Cloud that lays on top of all infrastructure layers to provide the lowest latency compute for emerging technology. This is crucial because mass market deployment of AR/VR, drones, remote gaming and surgeries, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities is limited by expensive hardware, battery issues, and/or the lack of an adequate network. By moving compute to the edge these obstacles become a non-issue.

