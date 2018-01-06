& cplSiteName &

Teleste Unveils New Remote PHY Device

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/1/2018
50%
50%

TURKU, Finland -- Teleste Corporation will launch a new, DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY device (RPD) at ANGA COM 2018. The device, called DAN300, has been designed to provide operators with a smooth way to deploy distributed architecture in their networks. ANGA COM 2018 will take place June 12–14 in Cologne, Germany. You are welcome to learn more at stand G31 in Hall 7. For more information, please visit www.teleste.com/anga2018.

“The Remote PHY technology creates major opportunities for operators who wish to take a quantum leap to networks with substantially higher capacity. To support operators in benefitting from the technology’s potential and to perform faster roll-outs, we have create a portfolio of carefully designed Remote PHY products, meeting the requirements of future technology transformation. At ANGA COM 2018 we will be pleased to introduce DAN300, the latest addition to our portfolio, in which high capacity, extensive interoperatibility with CCAP cores and flexibility towards future needs have been taken into account from scratch,” explained Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access business for Teleste.

DAN300 is designed and optimized for Remote PHY networks. It converts a 10 gigabit IP connection into 1.2 GHz full spectrum, high-quality coax-based data transmission and makes it possible for operators to address consumers’ increasing demands for faster broadband connectivity. The product provides operators with all the features needed for the last mile over coax and deep digital fibre implementations and, with its compact design, it can also save space and energy in the installations.

The benefits of the DAN300 RPD:

• It meets CableLabs specifications, ensuring multivendor interoperability

• Support for both DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0 modems

• A full duplex–capable RF design

• An optional RF overlay for forward path capability in order to utilize the full spectrum

• It supports legacy and out-of-band services and applications • It is compact and energy efficient

To ensure interoperability with CCAP cores, DAN300 is compliant with CableLabs Remote PHY specifications. It can also be upgraded for Full Duplex DOCSIS, which makes it a future-proof investment for operators who are looking for a reliable solution for network transformations.

Teleste Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Verizon's Fixed 5G: A Cable Alternative Is Coming!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Motorola Clips On 5G Phone Features
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/30/2018
MEF Touts Multi-Vendor SD-WAN & More
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives