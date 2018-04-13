Technical Abstracts A-Go-Go at Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, Pa. -- The expansion of cable telecommunications into new markets has driven the number of technical abstracts for SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo to the 260 level for the second straight year, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

More than 80 organizations—representing cable operators, technology vendors and other organizations—authored abstracts across a most-ever10 categories, underscoring Expo’s increasing role as a pivot of innovation, thought leadership and applied science. Selected submissions will be used to program the Fall Technical Forum—a joint production of SCTE•ISBE, NCTA and CableLabs—as well as content in the Innovation Theater in the exhibit hall.

“New technologies have sparked creative thinking that benefits consumers and businesses with innovative products and a better customer experience,” said Kevin Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications and Chair of the Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Program Committee. “The willingness of our best and brightest technology professionals to share their visions at Expo will help the industry to increase network and product performance and achieve new levels of customer satisfaction.”

The abstract pool includes topics in the following areas: Wireline Access Network; Wireless Access Network; Internet of Things; Digitizing the Customer Experience; Cloud & Virtualization; Operational Transformation; Business Services; Video Services; Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality; and Security. The Program Committee will announce selected abstracts by Monday, April 30, 2018.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)