Stofa, Arris Wrap Remote PHY Deployment

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/30/2019
SUWANEE, GA. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) and Danish TV and internet provider, Stofa, today announced a landmark deployment establishing one of the largest Remote-PHY (R-PHY) networks in the world in record time.

The deployment ushers in the next era of connectivity for Stofa—extending the capabilities of its cable broadband network well into the future with support for multi-Gigabit services. The complete network transformation utilizes ARRIS R-PHY nodes to deliver Gigabit service across Stofa’s footprint in Aarhus, Denmark.

ARRIS’s R-PHY technology enables Stofa to virtualize and decentralize headend functions and elements of the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) physical layer—enabling the more efficient use of network media as well as service speeds of 1Gbps and beyond. After trialing the technology, Stofa tapped its close partnership with ARRIS to complete the cutting-edge network transformation in Aarhus in seven months.

The R-PHY deployment in Aarhus is the result of an ongoing strategic collaboration between Stofa and ARRIS to enable Gigabit broadband, Ultra HD TV, streaming, and digital services across all of Stofa’s sites in Denmark. The companies pioneered the first R-PHY deployment in EMEA, accelerating the rollout of R-PHY nodes; and in the near future, Stofa will transition to cloud-based network alignment using the ARRIS virtualized management solution. Stofa’s implementation of ARRIS technology demonstrates the promise of DOCSIS® 3.1 and Distributed Access Architectures in further enhancing the last mile of the cable network.

