SCTE-ISBE Expands LatAm Presence With Andina Link Conference

EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced SCTE•ISBE will bolster its knowledge-sharing contribution to Latin America with a first-ever Conferencias SCTE•ISBE in conjunction with Andina Link Internacionales 2019 at the Cartegena Convention Center in Cartegena, Colombia.

Conferencias SCTE•ISBE, scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Colombia Time on Thursday, Feb. 28, will build value for attendees by delivering subject matter expertise from SCTE•ISBE and other industry leaders. A joint production of SCTE•ISBE and the SCTE•ISBE South and Central Americas Chapter, Conferencias SCTE•ISBE is designed to promote discussion of topics important to the LatAm market. Among the agenda items are:

• Welcoming Remarks by Luz Marina Arango, president of Andina Link.

• Evolution of the Access Network, a discussion of the new capacity requirements for the access network and an exploration of new competition scenarios, including Distributed Access

Architectures, Remote PHY and Remote MAC PHY. Presenter: Patricio Latini, Principal Technologist for Casa Systems.

• Beyond DOCSIS 3.1—Leveraging FTTH, which will explore the relative merits of network upgrade investments for existing HFC vs. full network rebuilds, including Fiber Deep and xPON. Presenter: Hugo Ramos, Chief Technologist–Caribbean and Latin America CTO, ARRIS.

• QoS to the Last Connected Device, which will discuss how Wi-Fi PNM and PNM in the customer network can address the need for improved Wi-Fi connectivity in the home. Presenter: Rolando Jochen Barja Elias, Director of Coax Networks, Cotas RL and President, SCTE•ISBE South and Central Americas Chapter.

• Securing the Cable Network, featuring insights on the elements of cybersecurity and security in the cable network. Presenter: Steve Harris, Executive Director, Technical Sales, Learning & Development, SCTE•ISBE.

• DOCSIS 3.1, the shortest path to Gigabit services, a presentation on how operators cost-effectively can take advantage of the existing HFC network and create profitable business opportunities. Presenter, Cristobol Rojo, Solutions Sales Engineer, Viavi.

Scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 26-28, Andina Link is the most important telecommunications event in the Andina region. Information on Conferencias SCTE•ISBE and Andina Link is available from www.latinexpo.andinalink.com. SCTE•ISBE and its Latin America training partner, TVC, will be exhibiting training and informational material targeted toward the LatAm market in Booth #47 throughout the Andina Link show.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)