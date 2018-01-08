Sandy Howe Named EVP & President, Americas, Technetix

ALBOURNE, UK -- Technetix, a leading global broadband cable and telecommunications technology provider, announced today the appointment of Sandy Howe as Executive Vice President and President, Americas, reporting to Chief Executive and Founder, Paul Broadhurst. In this role, Howe is responsible for all functions for the US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, including sales, customer service, product management, finance, HR and operations. In addition, she partners with the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer to develop product strategies specific to the Americas market. Sandy is also a member of the Core Executive team to help drive global strategic plans.

“Sandy Howe is a customer advocate. As a company, we partner with our customers for their success and with Sandy’s experience in building strong customer relationships, as well as her technical expertise and business acumen, she is the leader that will bring our teams together to deliver results.” said Paul Broadhurst, CEO, Technetix. “Being able to attract top talent such as Sandy speaks to our company’s commitment to serve our customers in the Americas and to ensure best-in-class leadership.”

With almost 25 years’ experience in the global telecommunications, video and media technology markets, Howe began her career as a sales engineer and quickly moved to leadership roles in sales, strategic market development and global marketing at companies such as ARRIS and Cisco. Most recently, she was SVP and General Manager for the Consumer Products Group at ARRIS.

Technetix Group Ltd.