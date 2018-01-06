MaxLinear Virtual Fiber SoC Picked for 10G Coax System

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that GiaX GmbH has selected its MxL85110 broadband modem system on chip (SoC) for its HelEOS network system that delivers 10 Gbps symmetrical throughput over coaxial cable infrastructure.

With its exceptional 20 Gbps throughput, the MxL85110 provides a flexible Virtual Fiber™ solution that meets the evolving demands of cable backhaul networks, supporting both distributed access architectures (DAA) and Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1 (FDX) use cases in products like the GiaX HelEOS.

Cable MSOs Need More Bandwidth

With the ever-increasing hunger for bandwidth from their customers, cable operators are looking at new technologies for cable access networks to offer higher and symmetrical bandwidth services.

Both DAA and FDX are key enablers for these requirements, in combination with re-segmentation of the service groups (node splits). Implementing these changes requires parts of the coaxial network to be replaced with fiber cable, implementing so called “fiber deep” network architectures.

While fiber deep architectures provide lower subscriber counts per service-group and hence make more bandwidth available for those subscribers, there are also several drawbacks. The cost of equipment and labor can quickly add up, particularly with underground networks. Further, the time, cost and uncertainty around securing necessary approvals can be equally burdensome.

