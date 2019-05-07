ISBE to Focus on 10G Roadmap at Anga Com

EXTON, PA -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), will lead discussion around cable’s roadmap to 10G services during its largest-ever presence at ANGA COM 2019 June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany.

Under the ISBE banner, the Society will drive conversation on three panels – on DOCSIS® 3.1, on 10G and on cybersecurity – and will host a DOCSIS® 3.1 Speed Boot Camp that is free to all registered ANGA COM attendees. In addition, the Society and ISBE have teamed with CableLabs® to author a white paper on cybersecurity. ISBE also will be discussing its best-in-class learning and development curricula, its ANSI-accredited standards group and other programs on the ANGA COM show floor.

During the three-day conference at the Koelnmesse, ISBE’s leading role in applied science around next-gen technologies will include:

10 Gigabit and Beyond: Powering the Future of Cable will kick off ANGA COM’s rich agenda of technology panels with an information-packed discussion of the 10G initiative being powered by CableLabs, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, Cable Europe, and The Society of Communications Engineers and the Society’s ISBE arm. Moderated by ISBE president and CEO Mark Dzuban, it will feature some of the industry’s most notable technologists: Liberty Global’s Bill Warga, Vodafone’s Frank Hellemink, CableLabs’ Chris Lammers, Cisco’s John T. Chapman and Intel’s Robert Ferreira. Tuesday, June 4 from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m in Meeting Room 1.

DOCSIS® 3.1: Best Practices from the Field, moderated by Dzuban with Nokia’s Mike Gannon, DKT’s Dr. Anders Moller-Larsen, Casa Systems’ Jeff Leung and AVM’s Tim Kroll. Tuesday, June 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. in Meeting Room 2.

Cybersecurity and Safety: Prepare your Network and Protect your Customer, featuring ISBE executive director, Technical Sales, Learning & Development Steve Harris along with Nokia Deepfield’s Roland Thienpont, Eurofins Digital Testing Cyber Security Division’s Marcel Mangel, Synamedia’s Orly Amsalem, and moderator Dominick Röske from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Wednesday, June 5 from 4:45 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 2.