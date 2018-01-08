Intraway, Casa Systems Team on Virtual CCAP Demo

MIAMI, Fla. -- At CableLabs Summer Conference 2018, Intraway and Casa Systems will showcase their collaborative working proof of concept that facilitates multi-level orchestration of a virtual Converged Cable Access Platform (vCCAP) and Remote PHY over a virtual network infrastructure.

Infrastructure elasticity has been a challenge for cable operators – where automatic provisioning and configuration of distributed virtual infrastructures and network elements is essential. With the Intraway/Casa Systems collaboration, the cable industry can now solve one of virtualization’s greatest challenges – NFV interoperability.

At next week’s event, Intraway and Casa Systems will demonstrate how Casa’s AxyomTM vCCAP operates in a true NFV environment by interfacing with Intraway’s Symphonica Orchestrator using native NETCONF / YANG APIs. Casa’s Axyom vCCAP enables highly flexible, standards-based virtualized DAA deployments with open APIs for service orchestration.

In addition to creating the pathway to NFV, Intraway’s multi-level orchestration of a virtual network infrastructure supports Distributed Access Architectures (DAA). The Intraway solution manages the complexity of the orchestration processes required to deploy the distributed platforms, supporting high-volumes of transactions efficiently with zero-touch service order management.

