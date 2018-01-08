Intraway, Casa Systems Team on Virtual CCAP Demo

& cplSiteName &

MIAMI, Fla. -- At CableLabs Summer Conference 2018, Intraway and Casa Systems will showcase their collaborative working proof of concept that facilitates multi-level orchestration of a virtual Converged Cable Access Platform (vCCAP) and Remote PHY over a virtual network infrastructure.

Infrastructure elasticity has been a challenge for cable operators – where automatic provisioning and configuration of distributed virtual infrastructures and network elements is essential. With the Intraway/Casa Systems collaboration, the cable industry can now solve one of virtualization’s greatest challenges – NFV interoperability.

At next week’s event, Intraway and Casa Systems will demonstrate how Casa’s AxyomTM vCCAP operates in a true NFV environment by interfacing with Intraway’s Symphonica Orchestrator using native NETCONF / YANG APIs. Casa’s Axyom vCCAP enables highly flexible, standards-based virtualized DAA deployments with open APIs for service orchestration.

In addition to creating the pathway to NFV, Intraway’s multi-level orchestration of a virtual network infrastructure supports Distributed Access Architectures (DAA). The Intraway solution manages the complexity of the orchestration processes required to deploy the distributed platforms, supporting high-volumes of transactions efficiently with zero-touch service order management.

From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

