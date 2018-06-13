& cplSiteName &

Integan Picks Teleste Optical Nodes

6/20/2018
TURKU, Finland -- Teleste announces that it has been selected as a vendor for Integan’s network upgrade project in Belgium. The agreement comprises 700 of Teleste’s AC8810 intelligent 1.2 GHz nodes, which will be delivered during the next two years, starting in September 2018. Owned by the local municipalities in the area of Antwerp, Integan is a telecommunications operator that takes care of a cable network with about 250.000 homes passed. The frame agreement value is estimated to be about one million euros.

“We chose the Teleste AC8810 optical node because it integrates seamlessly with our exiting HFC network resulting in minimal installation cost. Our experience with other Teleste products showed us their superior reliability. We expect the AC8810 optical node to have a positive impact on our operational cost and customer satisfaction", told Jan Arts, Head of HFC Network operations at Integan.

Integan’s public bidding process was based on price and product performance as well as delivery and support capability. The company has a long tradition within the cable industry, and today, they are focused on managing and developing a high-quality cable network, meeting the consumers’ constantly growing demands for faster and more reliable connectivity. The deployment of 1.2 GHz nodes further strengthens Integan capabilities as a provider of higher speed data transmission over DOCSIS® 3.1 across their cable infrastructure.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with Integan to harness their network with future-proof capacity capabilities. During our previous collaboration we have learned to appreciate their long-term experience and knowhow of the cable industry, combined with their innovative approach that makes it possible to address future challenges in a practical and agile way”, shares Rami Kimari, vice president of HFC Networks for Teleste.

