Harmonic Nets NCTC Hunting License for 'CableOS'

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to jointly offer Harmonic's CableOS virtualized cable access solution to the more than 750 independent NCTC member cable operators throughout the United States. Under the agreement, NCTC members will gain an even more cost-effective solution for migrating their broadband services to state-of-the-art DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit internet.

NCTC member deployments of Harmonic's CableOS solution are already underway with operators including 1Tennessee, Buckeye Broadband, Comporium, Hilliary Communications and TVS Cable. Offered as a turnkey solution, the CableOS offering makes it much easier for smaller operators to leapfrog from older CMTS platforms to new cloud-native DOCSIS 3.1 networks. Leveraging the software-based flexibility of the CableOS solution, these operators can thrive in the coming competitive Gigabit services market while lowering space, power and legacy-hardware costs.

A not-for-profit corporation, NCTC supports the growth of its 750+ member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. Working with established and emerging media, technology and communications providers, NCTC represents its member needs and economic interests to bring them new content choices and opportunities to invest in their infrastructures.

