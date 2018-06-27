& cplSiteName &

Distributed Access Architecture Seminar Set for Cable-Tec Expo

6/27/2018
EXTON, Pa. -- Technology thought leaders from across the cable telecommunications industry will draw beads on the planning, the deployment and the benefits of Distributed Access Architectures during a special seminar on Monday, Oct. 22 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.

A follow-up to last year’s overwhelmingly successful Remote PHY seminar, the morning event will address the ability of DAAs and the Headend Rearchitected as a Datacenter (HERD) to drive cost efficiencies, faster time to market and increased customer satisfaction in conjunction with the continued evolution of cable access networks.

The DAA seminar is free to all Full Conference attendees of Cable-Tec Expo 2018; approximately one half of all Full Conference attendees to date already have reserved seats. Scheduled presenters include technologists from Cox Communications, Comcast and Denmark’s Stofa, as well as from ARRIS, Casa Systems, Harmonic, Intel, MaxLinear, Nokia and Vecima Networks. Additional information is available here.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

