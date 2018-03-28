& cplSiteName &

Denmark's Stofa Launches First Remote-PHY Network in Europe

On March 21st, engineers from ARRIS and Danish TV and internet provider, Stofa, made networking history. The two teams launched Europe's first Gigabit internet service based on the new Remote-PHY (R-PHY) networking specification.

"We've been trialling ARRIS R-PHY technology for many months now," said Stofa CTO Jacob Larsen. "We have over a hundred customers currently using this technology, and the initial feedback is very, very positive. We are extremely happy with the results of our partnership with ARRIS."

Stofa and ARRIS announced their partnership less than a year ago. Thanks to ARRIS's industry-leading E6000® CCAP Core and NC2000 R-PHY optical nodes, the cutting edge vision for a high-speed network is already becoming a reality.

ARRIS's R-PHY technology enables Stofa to virtualize and decentralize headend functions and elements of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) layer. This enables more efficient use of the network media, enabling service speeds of up to 1Gbps. The upgraded network also supports seamless streaming for broadcast video and VoD for customers without impacting their headline broadband speed.

"We're very excited to be pioneering Remote PHY deployments in EMEA and seeing the real-world speeds and video quality first-hand," says Dan Whalen, President of Network & Cloud, Global Services. "Stofa has shared our vision for a next-generation network from the start, and we're proud to be making history with them."

Stofa plans to deploy additional ARRIS NC2000 optical nodes in the future, bringing Gigabit speeds to more of their customers. Later this year, it will roll out the new improved service to additional parts of its footprint.

Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Hot Topics
Facebook: The Sick Man of Silicon Valley
Iain Morris, News Editor, 3/27/2018
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/26/2018
Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/22/2018
Animals with Phones
How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

