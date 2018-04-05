& cplSiteName &

Cox President Pat Esser to Keynote SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tee Expo

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/10/2018
50%
50%

EXTON, Penn. -- Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, will address the cable telecommunications industry’s vision of the future when he keynotes the Opening General Session of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2018 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Atlanta, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Esser, whose team has harnessed technological change to drive business results for Cox, will speak about how product innovation and excellence in service delivery can help the industry maintain its leadership position in an evolving media and entertainment landscape. Early bird registration is now available at http://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration for Cable-Tec Expo, which will take place Monday through Thursday, Oct. 22-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“In recent years, the eyes of the cable industry have been on SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo as the focal point for new technologies that can positively impact bottom lines for the industry,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “As president of one of cable’s most highly regarded companies, Pat Esser is uniquely positioned to share insights about the future of the industry and the approaches that are needed to sustain success.”

“Our customers today have a greater choice of communications and entertainment options than ever before,” said Esser. “SCTE•ISBE and Cable-Tec Expo play important roles in ensuring that we have the standards, the workforce training and the applied science leadership that are fundamental to the seamless delivery of services that enable our industry to stand out from the crowd of competitors.”

A 30-year veteran of cable and telecommunications and a 2013 recipient of NCTA’s Distinguished Vanguard Award for Leadership, Esser has been Cox’s top executive since 2006. Cox has ranked highest among its peers and competitors a total of 36 times and across multiple residential and business categories in J.D. Power and Associates’ studies.

Under Esser, Cox also has earned numerous accolades for diversity and inclusion. The company debuted in DiversityInc’s listing of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and has now been recognized 13 times. Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has named Cox as a best operator for women 10 times.

Cox Communications Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
BT Plans to Cut up to 6,600 Jobs – Report
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/4/2018
CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2018
Liberty Stages European Retreat
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 5/9/2018
Eurobites: Western Europe Falls Out of Love With Smartphones
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/10/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives