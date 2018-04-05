Cox President Pat Esser to Keynote SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tee Expo

EXTON, Penn. -- Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, will address the cable telecommunications industry’s vision of the future when he keynotes the Opening General Session of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2018 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Atlanta, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Esser, whose team has harnessed technological change to drive business results for Cox, will speak about how product innovation and excellence in service delivery can help the industry maintain its leadership position in an evolving media and entertainment landscape. Early bird registration is now available at http://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration for Cable-Tec Expo, which will take place Monday through Thursday, Oct. 22-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“In recent years, the eyes of the cable industry have been on SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo as the focal point for new technologies that can positively impact bottom lines for the industry,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “As president of one of cable’s most highly regarded companies, Pat Esser is uniquely positioned to share insights about the future of the industry and the approaches that are needed to sustain success.”

“Our customers today have a greater choice of communications and entertainment options than ever before,” said Esser. “SCTE•ISBE and Cable-Tec Expo play important roles in ensuring that we have the standards, the workforce training and the applied science leadership that are fundamental to the seamless delivery of services that enable our industry to stand out from the crowd of competitors.”

A 30-year veteran of cable and telecommunications and a 2013 recipient of NCTA’s Distinguished Vanguard Award for Leadership, Esser has been Cox’s top executive since 2006. Cox has ranked highest among its peers and competitors a total of 36 times and across multiple residential and business categories in J.D. Power and Associates’ studies.

Under Esser, Cox also has earned numerous accolades for diversity and inclusion. The company debuted in DiversityInc’s listing of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and has now been recognized 13 times. Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has named Cox as a best operator for women 10 times.

