Comporium Taps Harmonic's 'CableOS' Platform to Aid DAA Migration

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/26/2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Comporium, a leading cable operator in South Carolina, is powering its DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit broadband services with a virtualized cable access solution from Harmonic. Featuring a scalable, software-based architecture, Harmonic's CableOS solution provides Comporium with a cost-effective solution for delivering cutting-edge internet and video services through a distributed access architecture (DAA).

"Improving our subscribers' quality of experience is a key initiative, and traditional CMTS solutions fall short of providing the flexibility, scalability and efficiency we need to cost-effectively launch multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 broadband services," said Mike Deller, vice president of engineering and planning at Comporium. "Harmonic's CableOS solution saves us significant space, power and legacy hardware costs, enabling an easy migration from older CMTS platforms to new virtualized DOCSIS 3.1 networks that will give us a competitive edge in the market."

Deployed at Comporium in a DAA, Harmonic's CableOS solution is the industry's first and only field-proven, software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system. In addition, Comporium is using Harmonic's Electr XT high-density transcoder to maximize bandwidth efficiency for IPTV service delivery.

Harmonic will showcase its groundbreaking CableOS solution at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 1-3 in New Orleans at booth 247.

