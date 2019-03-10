Casa Systems Goes Multi-Access at Cable-Tec Expo

ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, unveils its differentiated line-up of end-to-end solutions that address the challenges facing service providers as they transform their network architectures toward the 5G future. Casa Systems will demonstrate its latest innovations and solutions at this week's SCTE / ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, October 1-3 in New Orleans. As the need to competitively deliver high-bandwidth, revenue-generating, low latency services increase, service providers must economically transform their disparate core and access networks. Network transformation is a journey that requires service providers to balance customer growth and increase profitability, while at the same time finding the least disruptive paths to network upgrade and innovation.

"5G impacts all service providers no matter what their access technology," said Jerry Guo, CEO, Casa Systems. "At Cable-Tec Expo, we are demonstrating solutions that enable operators to evolve any broadband network (fixed, wireless and cable) - at their own pace - to deliver the service agility and network efficiencies necessary for the 5G era."

Casa Systems has a comprehensive portfolio of core, access and edge solutions designed to help service providers migrate to new virtualized, disaggregated, and converged architectures. Featured demonstrations at Casa Systems' Booth #2501 include:

vCCAP with a Difference

Not all virtualized CCAP solutions are alike. Casa Systems vCCAP enables service providers to reach beyond traditional boundaries with features like multi-core support and N+1 data plane redundancy. Casa Systems' Axyom vCCAP, first announced at the 2016 CableTec Expo show, provides full CCAP services functionality and supports HFC, DAA and multi-access architectures. The Axyom vCCAP is based upon its C100G software and provides all of the same features and functionality as Casa's widely deployed C100G. Casa's Axyom vCCAP is an end-to-end, standards-based, disaggregated and interoperable solution.

10G EPON & Remote OLT using vDPOE

Casa Systems' innovative Remote OLT solution features the latest DPoE 2.0 technology which allows an optical networking unit (ONU) to be managed as a virtual cable modem. Leveraging Casa's new DOCSIS 4.0 ready DA2200 Remote PHY node that supports Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) and Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), service providers can build out and manage both coax and fiber deep solutions without making changes to existing DOCSIS management and provisioning solutions.

Delivering Low Latency with DOCSIS 3.1

Service providers can expand and optimize their service offerings with Casa Systems' innovative Low Latency DOCSIS 3.1 (LLD) solution. Featuring Active Queue Management, LLD reduces the end-to-end latency between the headend and home to support and provide a way to create, manage and monetize multiple, differentiated traffic types and use cases.

