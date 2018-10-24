Cable-Tec Expo 2018: News & Notes

& cplSiteName &

Here's a snapshot of other news being announced this week at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) has introduced a node that supports Full Duplex DOCSIS, an annex to DOCSIS 3.1 that enables symmetrical gigabit speeds on cable's widely deployed HFC networks. Billing it as an "FDX-ready node," Cisco said the GS7000 FDXi is a remotely programmable, remote PHY node. Separately, Cisco said midsized cable op Midcontinent Communications (Midco) is trialing the vendor's Cloud Native Broadband Router (cnBR) converged cable access platform to underpin a 1-Gig broadband service in Mobridge, S.D. (See CableLabs Pushes Full Duplex Forward.)

  • Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT) said Buckeye Broadband, the MSO based in Northwest Ohio, is deploying CableOS, the vendor's virtualized cable access platform to launch DOCSIS 3.1 and broadband speeds up to 1 Gbit/s. In July, Harmonic said that CableOS was being used to deliver broadband service to more than 400,000 cable modems. (See Harmonic Still Seeking Scale for Its Virtual CCAP and Harmonic's CableOS Goes Cloud-Native .)

  • Teleste Corp. and SOFC.nl Holding B.V. have captured the top prizes in the Adaptive Power Challenge, a contest created by SCTE in partnership with Liberty Global and Comcast that ties into the cable industry's broader Energy 2020 initiative. Both came away with $10,000 and the chance to present their ideas to MSOs. Teleste's "Make Sense" system won in the Enterprise category by enabling existing amplifiers to run in lower-power modes. SOFC.nl won in the "Breakthrough" category with a system that uses small solid oxide fuel cells to directly supply additional power at the location when required. (See 6 Finalists Announced in Energy 2020 Adaptive Power Challenge.)

  • Teeing up festivities for next year, SCTE said Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY) VP of technology Bill Warga and Charter Communications Inc. EVP of field operations Tom Adams have been tapped to chair Cable-Tec Expo 2019. They're tasked with spearheading the program for next year's show, set for September 30-October 3 in New Orleans.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) said Poland-based Netia is the first cable operator in the region to deploy the vendor's virtualized Distributed Access Architecture. Netia's rollout of Nokia's Unified Cable Access platform is initially targeted to Warsaw and Krakow and will help the operator deliver gigabit broadband speeds and underpin IP-powered video services. Netia expects to start the deployment, which will include the Gainspeed Access Controller and Gainspeed Access Nodes, in Q4 2018. (See In Cable First, WOW Distributes & Virtualizes the Access Network and Nokia Swings Deal for Gainspeed.)

    — Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

