ATX Introduces Digital DWDM Optical Gateway Platform

COLOGNE, Germany – ATX Networks, disrupting the future of broadband access, introduced GigaWave, a next-generation digital optical gateway platform designed to provide cable operators with a powerful, futureproof and protocol-agnostic solution that enables them to expand the capacity of fiber access links between headends/hubs and outside plant facilities in a cost-effective and pay-as-you-grow manner. The Digital Link Extender 40 (DLX40) is the first announced product within the GigaWave platform.

The 1RU DLX supports two DLX40 modules, each of which enables cable companies to cost-effectively aggregate up to 40 wavelengths (80 wavelengths in total) across optical access links of up to 60 kilometers in length. The modular and futureproof GigaWave DLX provides cable operators with maximum flexibility by supporting Remote PHY (R-PHY) and Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), as well as Passive Optical Network (PON), Small Cell/5G and enterprise business services.

The GigaWave DLX40, which is making its commercial debut at this week’s ANGA COM conference and exhibition in Cologne, Germany, also enables MSOs to leverage the advantages of digital optics over analog, including transporting signals over longer distances, support for additional wavelengths and other benefits associated with deep fiber architectures.

