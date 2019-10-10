Altice Labs Embraces RDK Broadband Gateways

AVEIRO, Portugal -- In advance of the Broadband World Forum, Altice Labs unveiled a portfolio of next-generation broadband gateways, powered by RDK software, that will be available for service providers around the globe.

Many broadband service providers now support multiple access network technologies (DOCSIS, PON, etc.) across their diverse global footprints. As such, RDK is working with technology leaders such as Altice Labs to provide a wide-range of RDK-based solutions that deliver a common set of broadband functionality and data analytics capabilities.

Altice Labs’ RDK-powered gateways include a GPON gateway with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax); a DOCIS 3.1 gateway with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax); and a DOCSIS 3.0 gateway with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Altice Labs also plans to offer an XGS-PON gateway with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) in the coming months. Devices within the portfolio will be used by Altice Europe and Altice USA, and Altice Labs will also showcase the gateways to other service providers at the upcoming Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam in stand A20 from October 15-17, 2019.

RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. It enables service providers to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. For video, RDK provides a common method to manage video tuning; conditional access; DRM; stream management; diagnostics; and more. For broadband, it includes common methods to manage routing, Wi-Fi, DNS, device management, diagnostics, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee. RDK software is available at no cost to RDK licensees, and RDK community member companies can contribute software changes and enhancements back to the community.

