10G, Smart Cities, Next-Gen Nets to Head Up Cable-Tec Expo 2019

EXTON, Pa. -- A pre-conference session on cable’s 10G initiative, deep dives into the industry’s smart cities opportunity and post-conference sessions on next-generation architectures will herald the future of cable at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo this fall, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) announced today.

Discounted early-bird registration is available for Cable-Tec Expo, to be held Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The Americas’ premier cable industry event, Expo is a nexus for the innovation, applied science and thought leadership supporting next-generation products and services. Highlights for 2019 include:

“Mission 10G: Implementing Forward Looking Capabilities in your Network,” a Monday, Sept. 30 session bringing together representatives from CableLabs®, operators and vendors to discuss the roadmap to 10G services. Powered by CableLabs, NCTA – the Internet & Television Association, Cable Europe and SCTE•ISBE, 10G will provide improved speed, latency, reliability, compute capabilities and security. Supported by CommScope, Harmonic, Intel and Vecima Networks, the session will discuss technical details, the contrast with wireless’ 5G services and envisioned 10G applications.

The Smart Cities IoT Pavilion on the exhibit floor and Thursday’s “Smart Cities Day” presentations on the Innovation Theater stage will highlight how communities can harness the power of cable broadband – including today’s DOCSIS® 3.1 and the 10G of the future – to improve quality of life and drive new economic opportunities. Presented by Charter Communications and Liberty Global, the pavilion also will include exhibits from Comcast and Cox, as well as support from CableLabs, NCTA, the Smart Cities Council and US Ignite.